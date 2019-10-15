5 Unexpected Items Your Wedding Registry Is Probably Missing

Picking out items for a registry is like creating the (slightly more) sensible, adult version of your childhood holiday wish list: You select the items you think you need and then return post-honeymoon to your normal hectic life and quickly realize what is (and isn't) necessary. But here's the thing: Sometimes the most unexpected gifts become your most beloved household items, and a foolproof registry is one that includes both standard and not-so-normal gifts in equal measure.
Whether you meticulously plan your registry or are more prone to leaving some things to chance, the best kind of gifts stand the test of time and continue to be useful years after you say "I do." With that in mind, we partnered with Bloomingdale’s — the ultimate platform for any wedding registry — and asked five real women about the unexpected registry items they've come to love the most.