If you're currently in a public place, we dare you to take a look at the hairstyles around you. Do you see a textured bob? Yeah, we thought so. Not in public? Just open Instagram and take a peek. The style is littering your feed, right? That's because they're everywhere.



Now, this is not to say that there is anything wrong with textured bobs and lobs. Heck, half our beauty team sported the look in 2015. But as we coast into the new year, we're on the hunt for the next big trends — and what we're finding couldn't be more different.



Ahead, you'll find 13 Instagram-favorite styles that we love, and will inspire you to think outside the box in 2016. Whether that means trying a geometric cut à la Acne's pre-fall show, adding thick bangs to your chop, or just updating your tried-and-true topknot. Here's to an adventurous 2016.