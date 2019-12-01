2 p.m. — I finally decide to get out of my apartment and head to the gym. Before I go, I check my email and see the job from this morning's project has requested I come in for an in-person interview on Friday… the only problem is their office is a 90-minute drive away, no public transportation, and I have no access to a car. I knew they were based in NJ, but I had assumed they were close enough to reach by Path or NJ Transit. I know better than to assume anything, and now I am feeling very disappointed in myself for not researching this beforehand. Looks like I will have to pass on this… at least I have some more work for my portfolio? Feeling frustrated, I spend 30 minutes on the stairs and 30 minutes doing some weighted ab work then call it quits.