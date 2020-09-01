Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. My parents wanted me to go to college, but since I was the first person in my immediate or extended family to graduate from college, they had little or no understanding of how to help me. I saved money by attending a local university and living at home. I took out government loans. My grandma bought me a $10,000 savings bond, which I was able to use for the first year and a half because I qualified for need-based aid in the beginning. When that money ran out, my parents paid the balance of my tuition bills (roughly $20,000 in total). I graduated with about $17,000 in student loans, which I paid off within three years. I was able to earn a graduate degree debt-free because my job had a program that offered tuition reimbursement.