6:40 p.m. — It's finally time to visit Santa. We prepaid for this whole holiday adventure a few weeks ago. I got a discount through a moms' group I belong to, but it was still $131 for the five of us. We've done this for the last several years, and the kids still enjoy it so I suppose it's worth it. They get to privately meet with Santa and talk to him and tell him what they want for Christmas. We have always told them that Santa only gets them one present (the rest of their presents come from us), so whatever they ask for during this visit is their "Santa present."