Bust out your bright coral lipstick: Spring is finally here. And with it, the biannual, holy grail of beauty sales — which means we're about two seconds away from revamping our top shelves. That's right, Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty Event officially kicked off on Sunday and features so many new must-try buys 50% off, for one-day-only sales. There's truly no better time to go out on a limb and discover products you might not've splurged on if they weren't half off, no?
Since sales can be slightly overwhelming, we went ahead and highlighted our top picks for each day of the sale from here on out. Think: an extra-as-ever, chocolate-gold eyeshadow palette from none other than Too Faced; the Mario Badescu spot treatment so many of your friends swear by; and the loveliest, long-wear single shadows from Urban Decay. So click ahead to map out your shopping plan of attack this month — you don't want to kick yourself later for missing any one of these absolute steals.