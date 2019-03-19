Since sales can be slightly overwhelming, we went ahead and highlighted our top picks for each day of the sale from here on out. Think: an extra-as-ever, chocolate-gold eyeshadow palette from none other than Too Faced; the Mario Badescu spot treatment so many of your friends swear by; and the loveliest, long-wear single shadows from Urban Decay. So click ahead to map out your shopping plan of attack this month — you don't want to kick yourself later for missing any one of these absolute steals.