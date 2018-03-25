Some things only get better as time goes on: a California pinot noir, a fragrant cassoulet, that Pilates boot camp class you could barely get through on day one. Another amazing development? The sophomore week of Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days Of Beauty annual extravaganza.
As if last week's deals weren't good enough, we're back for round two with a selection of game-changing products — from a primer that’ll transform your photos to a mascara with a cult following — that are 50% off (give or take) for 24 hours each. Epic, we know. Even the pros are pumped, which is why we asked a seasoned makeup artist to dish out her best industry tips and tricks on how to use her favorite finds this week. And hey, if these picks are MUA-approved, who are we to resist? Our old standbys could use some competition.