Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale Is Stocked With Best-Sellers

Ulta has added a host of newcomers to the 2022 roster of standby sale goods, including beautyblender’s “Original” makeup sponge and YouTuber Jaclyn Hill’s popular liquid lipstick. Plenty of reliable longtime best-sellers are in the mix, too; from Tarte's iconic Shape Tape concealer to lash-boosting serums and mascaras from LashFood and GRANDE Cosmetics. Scroll on to see exactly what’s going to be on sale today — and every day from now until April 2.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.