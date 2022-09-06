I’m 23, Make $45k A Year, & Spent $196 On My Wellness Routine This Week

1 p.m. — Apologies in advance to my dermatologist, but I decide to spend my lunch break sunbathing in the park. As someone who struggles with seasonal depression, I have been awaiting the days where I can bask in the sunlight and feel my worries wash away. Though many think staying OUT of the sun is wellness, for me it’s the opposite. Enjoying the sun is a reminder that I made it through another year of seasonal depression and am that much stronger because of it. Taking this break in my day to step away from work and focus on myself was much needed. I even found myself falling asleep while I was out there — talk about peak relaxation! As I walked home, I was incredibly calm and felt very in tune with my body and mind. It’s amazing the wonders that being in nature can have on my body.