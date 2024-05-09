What Max’s Turtles All the Way Down Gets Right (& Wrong) About Latina Teens With OCD

Additionally, Aza’s storyline is honest, exploring the ways mental illness can result in self-centeredness and selfishness. It’s tiring to see narratives around mental illness that majorly focus on depression and suicide and how all we need is community that will care for us in times of need. The reality is that mental illness requires difficult and intense internal and external work so we can survive the symptoms and thought-patterns caused by said mental illness. And it might not be fair, but ultimately, each of us is responsible for working on ourselves and managing our symptoms.