Everyone loves leftovers, right? In my book, leftovers are like a culinary gift that keeps on giving! And that is especially true when it comes to Thanksgiving. All that turkey, those delicious sides, and desserts can be repackaged, repurposed, re-imagined, and re-enjoyed in countless ways. The best part? Leftover anything usually don't involve that much, if any, cooking. The other great thing about Turkey Day leftovers? Unlike the Thanksgiving meal — which requires days of planning, measuring, and cooking — you don't need to stress about quantities and measurements of all the ingredients. (We've all had enough of that for awhile!) Just throw together all the things you love and we promise, it'll be delicious.
Ahead, five awesome ideas for how to maximize your Thanksgiving leftovers, from morning waffles to grilled cheese, and more. No exact recipes required, just your tummy and your tongue to guide you. Tell us your favorite leftover sandwich in the comments!
Here is what you'll need to make all this deliciousness happen:
Waffle Sandwich
Makes one sandwich
Ingredients
2 to 3 waffles
Cream cheese
Arugula
Leftover turkey
Leftover cranberry sauce
Note: If you are not making a triple-decker sandwich, just pile all the ingredients between two waffles, instead of layering.
Instructions
1. Layer your first waffle with cream cheese, cranberry sauce, and arugula.
2. Put your second waffle on top. Add another layer of cream cheese, cranberry sauce, and arugula. Add your turkey on top.
3. Top with third waffle and enjoy.
Vegetarian Super-Stuffed Stuffing Sandwich
Makes one sandwich
Ingredients
1 to 3 dinner rolls
Arugula
Brussels sprouts
Gravy
Cranberry sauce
Stuffing
Mashed potatoes
Note: If you are not making a triple-decker sandwich, just pile all the ingredients between two dinner rolls, instead of layering.
Instructions
1. Butterfly your dinner roll (cut in half, but not quite all the way through, so you can open your dinner roll like a little book). Add cranberry sauce, Brussels sprouts, arugula, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and a couple spoonfuls of gravy.
2. Add another butterflied dinner roll on top. Then, repeat the layering of Brussels sprouts, arugula, etc.
3. Top with a third butterflied dinner roll. Enjoy!
Gravy Grilled Cheese
Makes one sandwich
Ingredients
2 slices of cornbread, toasted
Cheddar cheese
Turkey
Gravy
Butter
Instructions
1. Layer one slice of your toasted cornbread with your cheese, turkey, and gravy.
2. Add another slice of toasted cornbread. Put butter on the top.
3. Melt a pat of butter to coat a frying pan or skillet over high heat, and place sandwich on top. Cover to melt the cheese, about 2 to 3 minutes.
4. Flip the sandwich over and cover again for about 1 minute, or until other side is toasted. Enjoy immediately.
Turkey Tostada
Makes one tostada
Ingredients
Tostada shell
Arugula
Cranberry sauce
Mashed potatoes
Turkey
Corn salsa
Sriracha
Instructions
1. Layer your tostada with mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, arugula, turkey, and corn salsa.
2. Drizzle Sriracha over the tostada and enjoy.
Sweet Potato Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich
Makes one sandwich
Ingredients
2 sweet potato cookies
Mini marshmallows
Vanilla ice cream
Brown sugar
Instructions
1. Take one sweet potato cookie and layer with enough mini marshmallows to totally cover the surface. Toast them using a chef's torch.
2. Then, add vanilla ice cream and sprinkle with brown sugar.
3. Top with another sweet potato cookie. Enjoy!
