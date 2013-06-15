The weather these days! #AmIRight? The back and forth between gorgeous sunny days and the pouring rain has made us want to curl up in bed all over again. Permanently. When it rains, it pours, and we tend toward staying inside. Luckily, Tucker by Gaby Basora's got the perfect indoor activity to keep us preoccupied – the NYC label's newest short film, Refrain, is a must-watch (and re-watch).
Jet-setting doesn't get any cooler than when done by Jenna Elizabeth. Whimsical and beautiful with a hint of mystery, the short film's director and star actress floats between the corners of her apartment gathering her belongings and getting ready to go. An embellished top here, a printed coat there, the collection, inspired by the women of the Urals and other Russian costume, steals the light as animal prints, geometric shapes, and polka dots catch your eye. Watch the video above to see the collection and even pick up a packing tip or two. We have no doubt you'll be planning a last-minute weekend getaway as a result.
