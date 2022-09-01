I Don’t Want To Be A Mother. Why Is It So Hard To Get My Tubes Tied?

I really prefer seeing Black female gynecologists, but of course I would see anybody because I was looking to get the procedure done as soon as possible. I went to this one white male doctor at a clinic in the Upper West Side. I explained that I was looking for a new primary care physician, but what I was really looking for was someone who would agree to tie my tubes because I do not want to have children. He was the most condescending, saying, ‘Oh, you're so young, you're going to change your mind, you're so beautiful, why wouldn’t you want to have babies? Any man would be so lucky.’ I understood what he was trying to say, but I had been told no so many times and the way he was saying it made me upset and I started screaming at him. After that, I sort of just stopped looking for a couple of years.