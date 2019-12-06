If you’re one of those people who considers holiday shopping to be equal parts joyful and terrifying, you’re not alone. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the basically infinite number of gift options, not to mention the endless list of friends and family members who all deserve a present come the holiday season. And when you’re not sure who likes what, you end up buying items that people don’t really want or need.
Luckily, R29's Lucie Fink is here to quell your holiday shopping fears: In this episode of Try Living With Lucie — appropriately christened Try Giving With Lucie — Fink walks us through five days of gift giving that’s actually a) meaningful and b) productive. The best part? By shopping for gifts on Rakuten, Fink earns cash back on every single purchase, so by the end of the video, she’s able to make one last purchase — for herself. It’s a good lesson in self-care when the holidays start to feel stressful, and one we all need to be reminded of every now and then: “Don’t forget in the midst of this gift-giving season to give to yourself.” Check out the full video above.
