What does Trump have planned instead of the Correspondent's Dinner? He will be seeking out other forms of attention by way of one of his favorite modes of connecting with his supporters – holding a rally. Since being elected, Trump has continued to hold rallies with the most recent one being held in Louisville, Kentucky last month. Trump also recently tweeted that a "Big TAX REFORM AND TAX REDUCTION" would be announced this coming Wednesday, three days before the White House Correspondents Dinner. It's safe to say that there will be a lot to talk about at both the rally and the White House Correspondents Dinner.