Donald Trump is officially not attending the White House Correspondent's Dinner next weekend. In a prime example of the often-used teen movie plot device where someone tries to plan a party at the same time as someone else in an attempt to sabotage them, Trump is hosting a "HUGE" event of his own. He took to Twitter today to announce that he would be holding a rally on the same day.
Though he has attended several times in the past as a guest, Trump announced on February 25th after much speculation that he would not be attending the W.H.C.D. this year. This was later expounded upon by White House Deputy Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. "I think it's kind of naive of us to think that we can all walk into a room for a couple of hours and pretend that some of that tension isn't there," she told ABC News.
Next Saturday night I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2017
The hostile relationship which could at best be described as confrontational, between the Trump Administration and the press has many news outlets questioning their attendance as well. Given the president's often volatile responses to criticism, many questioned how he would handle the traditional roasting that occurs every year. It seems that the press and this year's host, Hasan Minhaj, will have an easier time enjoying the night without him in attendance.
What does Trump have planned instead of the Correspondent's Dinner? He will be seeking out other forms of attention by way of one of his favorite modes of connecting with his supporters – holding a rally. Since being elected, Trump has continued to hold rallies with the most recent one being held in Louisville, Kentucky last month. Trump also recently tweeted that a "Big TAX REFORM AND TAX REDUCTION" would be announced this coming Wednesday, three days before the White House Correspondents Dinner. It's safe to say that there will be a lot to talk about at both the rally and the White House Correspondents Dinner.
