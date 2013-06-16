Summer: our makeup routine doesn't like it. Between soaring temps, baking sun, and crazy-sticky humidity, our masterfully applied faces are usually completely melted by lunchtime. The solution? Well, thankfully, it's not just swearing off makeup until September. Rather than going bare-faced, we love Trish McEvoy's minimalist-yet-super-chic makeup picks.
From a long-wearing eyeshadow/liner stick to the perfect multi-use face palette, McEvoy's line will hit the spot, whether you're trying to stay polished during a steamy workday or trying to lighten up your load for a summer vacation. Click through for our favorite Trish picks — there's no way the heat will get the best of your pretty mug.