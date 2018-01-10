It's hardly an overstatement to say that New York is a foodie's fantasy playground. From cronuts to cat cafés — and everything in-between — we basically can't get off the subway without encountering the culinary world's newest (and deliciously decadent) treat to snap and sample. But with so much dizzying variety, even the most practiced trend spotter could easily get overwhelmed. That's why we're rounding up the eleven most mouth-watering NYC snacks that you — and your followers — aren't going to want to miss out on.
Click ahead to be at the front of the line for every gooey, gloriously extra bite New Yorkers can't wait to try. Spoiler: cravings (and Instagram gold) will absolutely follow.