You don’t have to tell us twice that food crazes have a tendency to come and go. One minute it’s tempeh and wheatgrass shots, and then — poof! — onto the next. But what about the snacks and ingredients that continue to be used and loved by foodies everywhere? Lauded for both their health benefits and the sheer versatility they offer, we’ve rounded up seven popular, all-natural foods that deserve a permanent spot in your pantry.