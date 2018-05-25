If you’re a self-proclaimed modern nomad, then you probably know a thing or two about traveling efficiently — whether it’s the best money-savers for booking your international vacay or packing methods that’ll free up precious space in your carry-on (read: for that third pair of shoes). Many strategies require hours of research, restricting your travel to only certain days of the week, or even *gasp* seeking out multipurpose beauty products (which, let's be real, are never as good as your go-tos).
But some hacks are easier than others. In an effort to find the best travel must-dos that’ll save you time, money, or just make your vacay that much better, we asked our fellow Refinery29 editors to spill their secrets. Read on for their tips that are both easy and worth it — from packing your fruit-infused Hint sunscreen to avoid, well, smelling like pungent SPF to using your Instagram Collections page as your own personal travel guide. If these don’t give you major wanderlust, then we don’t know what will.