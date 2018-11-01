The fall season may just be the ultimate time to travel: Summer crowds have finally died down everywhere from Cartagena to Paris, the dreadful humidity — you know, the kind that makes you want to stay indoors and sip on Kir Royales all day, no matter how gorgeous the view is from the top of the Tour Eiffel — has settled, and it's the perfect opportunity to get away for some much-needed R&R before the holiday madness fills up our social calendars. You know what's not restful or relaxing, though? Flying — yes, even if you splurged on a premium economy ticket (read: there's no amount of free pretzels that can make airplane seats comfortable).
We're on a mission to make the most of our air time — regardless of the destination — so we asked our fellow Refinery29 editors to get real about what products they've deemed worthy to pack in their limited carry-ons. From an oversized silk eye mask that blocks out fluorescent lighting (and that toddler in the seat in front of you who keeps blankly staring) to a three-piece skin-care set from Exuviance for revitalizing and refreshing mid-flight, click on to see what these women's travel must-haves are. These just might make your assigned middle seat — dare we say — enjoyable.