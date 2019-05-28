5 Mini Flat Irons That Will Keep Your Vacation Hair On Point

Packing for vacation is like putting together a puzzle. Once all of our outfits get folded into our luggage, it's time to think about where (and how) to pack our beauty products. Often we'll fill a cute toiletry clutch and keep it in our carry-on, but hot tools pose a different challenge.
Our regular tried-and-true tools are way too big to lug around the airport and are heavy enough to tip our checked bag over the 50 lb. mark, meaning we have to choose between our chunky wedge sandals and our favorite flat iron. Decisions, decisions.
Thanks to the tiny flat irons on the market, you don't have to compromise. Many brands offer mini iterations of their best irons, so you can get your signature style while on the go. Ahead, we rounded up some of our favorite mini flat irons to pack before your next trip.
