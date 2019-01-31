These Trader Joe's Comfort Foods Will Help You Survive The Polar Vortex

Have you heard that it's cold outside? I mean, it's weird how no one is talking about the weather right now. Never mind, it's too cold for sarcasm. It's also too cold to make delivery people bring you food from restaurants, so how about you make a quick trip to Trader Joe's to stock up on everything you need for hibernation.
Yes, some people relish in this kind of weather to make homemade soups and bake fancy breads and pies. That sounds lovely. Not all of us are so skilled in that department, and yet we still crave some good, soul-warming foods. Thank the retail gods there are so many prepared foods awaiting us in those gleaming Trader Joe’s aisles. Once you pop these items in the microwave or oven, you can close your eyes, inhale, and imagine you're in some grandma's kitchen out of a Norman Rockwell painting (only with better spices, probably). Plus, this leaves you much more time to stream your latest true-crime addiction.
Bring on the subzero temps!