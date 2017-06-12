The Top 8 Trader Joe's Trail Mixes For Your On-The-Go Summer Snacking Needs

We're planning to make moves this summer — so aside from travel itineraries and clothing coordination, we've also got packable, snackable, and healthy nosh options on the brain. And that's exactly where trail mix comes into play — nuts and dried fruit combos are ultimate fast and easy fix for on-the-go snacking fuel. But instead of grabbing any old lackluster airport, bus terminal, or train station mix, we've decided to turn to the packaged snack king: TJ's.
The almighty Trader Joe's doesn't just trail mix — the chain trek mixes. From salty-savory to tart and sweet, the eight bags ahead know no flavor or texture bounds. They're crunchy, they're chewy, they're creamy, they're also all under $10. Oh, and did we mention there's Belgian chocolate and Greek yogurt chips involved? Ahead, find the very best trail mixes Trader Joe's has to offer. So, fuel up and get your summer in motion.