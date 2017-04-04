7 Must-Have Seasoning Blends From Trader Joe's

In a lesser talked about land of Trader Joe's lies a section of shelves stacked with small jars; let's call it Spice Land. Spice Land is home to just about our favorite seasoning blends ever. No, we're not talking about your standard cumins and garlic powders, or even Italian herb mixes — these jarred beauties are filled with sometimes strange and always wonderful flavor combinations that you just can't find anywhere else.
Ahead we've rounded up seven of our absolute favorites that are not only affordable ($1.99-$2.49 a jar), but also extend way past the purposes of your average meat rub. These harmonious mixes are multi-purpose and at their best when sprinkled on anything from your favorite snacks (think popcorn, crispy chickpeas, and even a batch of homemade potato chips) to breakfast staples (like oatmeal, fresh fruit, and scrambled eggs). Dinners and lunches are no brainers, too. Scroll on and get seasoned!