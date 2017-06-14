This story was originally published on June 14, 2017.
Aside from our deep obsessions with cookies and ice cream, what else do we spend our free moments pining over? The marriage of those two sensational sweets, of course. Ice cream cookie sandwiches are summer dessert goals (or maybe just the dessert goal in general). This genius combo has taken ice cream from inedible bowls or soggy-drippy cones straight to our finger tips for palm-to-face munching action.
Many ice cream joints now offer up their own sophisticated takes on the childhood dessert classic — made fresh with gourmet cookies from local bakeries and festive churned cream flavors. But instead of dropping your summer dough on just one of those, how about spending that $$$ on only three items that will whip up over a dozen?
Trader Joe's makes it SO easy with a sweet smorgasbord of specialty cookies, spreads, and frozen creams. Ahead we've put together the makings for five ice cream sandwiches (all bite-sized and freezable for easy feasting later on). From Joe-Joewiches to Dunkerwiches and many more, get ready to hack your own ice cream sammy spread at home all summer long on the cheap.