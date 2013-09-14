Oh, Too Faced, you are anything but. We’re proud to say you’ve been a loyal staple in our beauty bag since we discovered Primed & Poreless (not to mention the fact that your BB cream is outta this world).
So, when we learned you just released our favorite primer in pressed-powder form, scoping out the rest of your new launches was a no-brainer. From a brightly colored take on the signature lip plumper to a portable bronzing duo that’ll keep our pale winter skin at bay, you've, once again, earned your place in our beauty arsenal.
Click through for fresh takes on our favorites from Too Faced — and some totally new products that have us itching for fall.