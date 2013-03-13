We live in a stylish city. Everybody knows it. Even the Italians. Tod’s, the luxury footwear label, has even gone so far as to declare London and its fashionable inhabitants as the inspiration for the spring collection for No_Code.
Well, not just any Londoner, but arbiter of cool Jefferson Hack, who is singled out for their admiration and inspiration. He does design the collection with them, after all.
How does this translate to shoes fit for the new season? Think re-worked oxfords in shiny shades of blue, maroon, and metallic bronze. The perfect run-around-town shoe if you ask us. But don’t just take our word for it: Visit the Tod’s No_Code website — when you register you’ll receive a free, limited-edition booklet created by the man himself. Wednesday just got a whole lot cooler, no?
Photos: Courtesy of Tod’s No_Code