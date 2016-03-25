Watch This 3-Year-Old Gymnast Slay On Ellen (& Be Super Adorable)

Today's daily Ellen fix of cuteness comes from 3-year-old gymnast Emma, who is basically a gymnastics prodigy. The toddler's favorite moves? Backbends and back handsprings. That's right — full back handsprings.
The 3-year-old tells Ellen that she started gymnastics about six months ago, when she was 2 and a half years old — and she's already quite the fearless athlete. When asked about whether she's afraid of falling, Emma simply says, "No, because then we get back up." Just like that. And while she's not doing a Beyoncé-worthy floor routine — she's only 3, after all — she pretty much wows the entire audience.
The 3-year-old tells Ellen that she started gymnastics about six months ago, when she was 2 and a half years old — and she's already quite the fearless athlete. When asked about whether she's afraid of falling, Emma simply says, "No, because then we get back up." Just like that. And while she's not doing a Beyoncé-worthy floor routine — she's only 3, after all — she pretty much wows the entire audience.
As of now, Emma has more than 66,000 followers on Instagram, all watching her adorably train, practice, and leap. Needless to say, we'll be expecting to see her at the Olympics in about 14 years.
Advertisement