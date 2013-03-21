As much as we’d love to believe warm weather is on its way, unfortunately, we’ll probably be spending the next few weeks still pent up inside, staring at the same boring decor we’ve lived with for what feels like an eternity. Sometimes, a girl just wants some change!
But, even if you don’t have the budget for a complete interior overhaul, give your interior a (very) minor facelift by switching out a few key items — starting with throw pillows. Whether you want to add some color to your all-neutral office space or your bedroom could use some change in the form of plush, click through for our picks.