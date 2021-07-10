If you've been around the bra block in the past couple of years (or listened to any podcast aimed at millennials and heard their ads), then you're likely no stranger to ThirdLove. The brand is known for innovating bra sizing, making it easier for everyone to find the most comfortable, perfect-fitting bra. Now the popular lingerie start-up has entered into a new venture — a collection of seamless bralettes and underwear called Form! The pieces are engineered to be invisible under your favorite outfits, and offer four-way stretch for maximum flexibility of movement.
As far as the collection goes, you can bet on the same quality that you've known and appreciated from ThirdLove. There are a few Form seamless bras styles available, including the adjustable strap bralette, scoop bralette, and v-neck wireless bralette. Some of the underwear styles are a high-leg bikini, shortie, thong, and hipster. The underwear is priced at $14, while the bras are priced at $45.
Currently, the sizes available in various styles range from XS-3X. However, you can expect more colorways and sizes offered in different styles in the next few months, as more products are released.
Click through to shop ThirdLove's exciting invisible seamless pieces.
