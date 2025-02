You’re Thinking About Yourself Too Much

Studies have connected living in an “individualistic” society such as the U.S. or the UK to loneliness. One large piece of global research published in 2020 by researchers at the University of Manchester was based on responses from more than 46,000 participants around the world. They concluded that young people, in particular men, living in “individualistic” countries like Britain or America, were more likely to feel lonely than older women in “collectivist” societies such as China or Brazil. Of course, China is not a democratic country but what its society has in common with Brazil is that there is a strong focus on family relationships and bonds. By contrast, in Britain and the U.S., work can often take precedence not only because it is valued culturally but because it is necessary to meet high living costs.