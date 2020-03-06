9:30 a.m. — The wind is crazy today and it's not going to get above 20. I rode my scooter over to F.'s last night after a date at the hookah bar (we're both totally sober but miss going out sometimes, so this is our dirty little secret) and I am regretting the scooter decision this morning. I haven't had a car in six years (first I gave it up when I moved to the city and was too poor, now I'm carless by choice) so my transportation options are creative and often decided upon in the last minute. I decide to lock and leave the scooter at F.'s because he lives in a quiet town and I trust it staying there for a day. My scooter was stolen this summer, but I ended up recovering it myself and I take all the precautions now. I decide to take the bus into town instead ($3), which I pay for through the RTD app. The bus and its connection are pretty quiet and I get to finish the latest episode of This American Life while staring out the window. $3