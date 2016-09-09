The Most Popular Airbnbs To Rent For Weddings

Airbnb may be the most useful website ever. Originally used for travel on the cheap, Airbnb has expanded into grander territory: weddings. Why not? If a wedding can be held in a hotel, then surely it can be held in the modern makeshift hotel: the Airbnb. Destination weddings just got a whole lot easier — or more difficult, depending on how you look at it. The homes of the world are at your beck and call! All you have to do is make sure the home is marked as “suitable for events,” and you can tie the knot at a far-flung mansion.



Airbnb recently revealed which homes have been most loved by couples getting hitched. From castles to villas to classic country homes, these are the Airbnbs most wish-listed for weddings. Now, the tough part: picking only one to put on your invites.

