I’m A Homebody & This Is How I Took WFH Dressing To The Next Level

It doesn’t take a whole lot to envisage a homebody. With all that has transpired in the last year, most of us have had to become one regardless of our natural inclination. But make no mistake, a homebody is not the same as The Homebody: the person who has long preferred the comfort of their couch to uncomfortable social interactions; who gets dressed up to attend an event for exactly 12 minutes before calling it a night (or cancels plans outright — usually at the last minute); who thrives in their personal space, cocooning themselves (usually in soft-to-the-touch knits and blankets) from The Outside.