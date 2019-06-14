Your New Fave Home Decor Line Has Arrived — & Here’s Everything You Need

For years, The Home Depot has been your go-to spot for everything from paint swatches to gardening gear, but you probably didn’t know it also has an incredible home decor collection. The store boasts stylish and practical pieces from popular decor brands like The Company Store, Stratton Home Decor, and Home Decorators Collection, turning The Home Depot into the ultimate destination for all things home-related. After all, why venture to another store when you can buy your power tools and throw pillows all in one place?
With thousands of lighting fixtures, sofas, and so much more to choose from, you’re bound to find a few items that fit nicely with your interior design aesthetic — and at an affordable price point, too. The Home Depot has always been committed to giving its customers great deals — and its decor line is no exception. From a space-saving kitchen cart to a plush, six-piece towel set for less than $30, THD proves turning your home into a beautiful place doesn’t have to cost you a small fortune.
Ahead, we scoured the site and found 11 of the best (and most affordable!) home pieces from The Home Depot. Now give your place the makeover it deserves.