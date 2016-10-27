Calling Moulin Rouge fans (we're looking at you, Kendall Jenner): NYC's glamorous burlesque club, The Box, is serving up all of your bohemian dreams. A mainstay of the notoriously edgy Lower East Side, The Box features stunning cabaret dancers, musicians, and circus performers, pulling its audiences back to the absinthe-soaked scenes of 19th-century Paris. But don't sweat the long lines that usually keep crowds from indulging in the wild performances of this hot spot.
We're taking you behind the velvet curtain for a virtual reality showcase, complete with fire-eaters, gravity-defying aerialists scaling dizzying heights, and a bubble-bursting performance you have to see to believe. Watch the video above to experience The Box's eye-popping marvels in 360 degrees.
We're taking you behind the velvet curtain for a virtual reality showcase, complete with fire-eaters, gravity-defying aerialists scaling dizzying heights, and a bubble-bursting performance you have to see to believe. Watch the video above to experience The Box's eye-popping marvels in 360 degrees.
Advertisement