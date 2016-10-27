Story from Pop Culture

Indulge Your "Moulin Rouge" Nostalgia — In Virtual Reality

Rachel Selvin
For optimal 360 viewing on your desktop, use Chrome. For optimal VR viewing on your mobile device, go here.
Calling Moulin Rouge fans (we're looking at you, Kendall Jenner): NYC's glamorous burlesque club, The Box, is serving up all of your bohemian dreams. A mainstay of the notoriously edgy Lower East Side, The Box features stunning cabaret dancers, musicians, and circus performers, pulling its audiences back to the absinthe-soaked scenes of 19th-century Paris. But don't sweat the long lines that usually keep crowds from indulging in the wild performances of this hot spot.

We're taking you behind the velvet curtain for a virtual reality showcase, complete with fire-eaters, gravity-defying aerialists scaling dizzying heights, and a bubble-bursting performance you have to see to believe. Watch the video above to experience The Box's eye-popping marvels in 360 degrees.
