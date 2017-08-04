There are times when you're just overcome with an urge to thank the people in your life. It could be a significant other that cooked you a sumptuous meal — and washed up after you — or it could be a coworker that saved your ass in a meeting you weren't prepared for. When some genuine display of gratitude is in order, a verbal "thank you" just won't cut it: Real grown ups show their appreciation with thank you cards, or better yet: a thoughtful gift.
Ahead of National Friendship Day this Sunday, we've found the best presents to express your appreciation — even when you can't think of any reason in particular, other than being thankful for their presence in your life. Click through for 10 $25-and-under options your fam will adore and use every day.