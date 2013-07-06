We’ve already raved about Alice Temperley as a worthy designer to the royals, but now, she’s received the official regal seal of approval, as she’s one of the names set to feature in the Buckingham Palace Coronation Festival catwalk show, staged later this month.
The festival, organised to celebrate the Queen’s 60 years on the throne, also aims to highlight the six decades worth of brilliant British fashion. In reference to her Somerset collection for John Lewis, Temperley has been given the honour of representing the department store at the royal bash. As well as presenting her summer ’14 collection, she has updated two quintessentially British pieces from the Somerset line, and treated us to these pretty illustrations. We’ll bet Kate’s already got them on order. (Vogue)
Photo: Courtesy of Somerset by Alice Temperley