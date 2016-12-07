Wanna know a secret about ski resorts? The best ones don’t require any skiing. So whether you’re itching to hit the slopes or prefer to view the great outdoors from a massage table, this giveaway’s got the best of both worlds.
We’re teaming up with Self and Allure to treat you and a friend to a two-night stay at Madeline Hotel and Residences, a world-class ski resort and luxury hotel in Telluride, Colorado. You’ll get $1,000 for flights and, once you’re there, another $1,000 to spend on the slopes or in the spa. Either option is a winner: The resort places you steps from 1,700 acres and 84 trails of powder, and the spa offers everything you need to relax and renew — from massages and oil treatments to an oxygen bar and yoga classes.
Ski or spa? Choose your own adventure and enter to win now!
*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 12/18/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
