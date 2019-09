How To Answer This Frustratingly Vague Interview Question

The clues to what you should say about yourself will be in the job listing, as well as in the "about" section of the company's website. An employer wants to know whether you have the right traits for the job and a personality that will mesh well with the company culture. But it's not quite enough to say you're a good problem solver or a detail-oriented person. You should probably think ahead about examples of things you've done at school or in the workplace that demonstrate those qualities.