29 Beauty Products From Our Teen Years That Still Work Like Magic

Most of us cringe when we think back to our teenage years. Remember those bubble shirts that stretched out when you wore them? And that frosty white eyeshadow? Not our most fashionable period.
Still, plenty of people, Refinery29 staffers included, have go-to products that we first discovered in our teenage years. Whether it's a foolproof lip balm or a trusty foundation, sometimes sticking with what you know isn't a bad thing. (We're pretty sure Lip Smackers will always smell great.)
Ahead, we've rounded up some of the old-school beauty buys we still use to this day. They may not be the buzziest products around anymore, but they work like magic and make us feel young again. What's not to like?
