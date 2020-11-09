That said, for all the connectivity technology provides, it has long been speculated that it also can create distance. Sure, by way of video chat, you can see and talk to someone across the world in a matter of seconds. But there’s still a lingering sense of disconnect when it comes to truly comprehending the lives of others outside of our circles. Our digital feeds are curated to our tastes and our viewpoints — the news we consume — and in that sense, our social media accounts and app profiles can make us believe that our stances are the only stances. They can allow us to hide behind the anonymity of a comment board or a vague username — which begs the question, while technology is helping us reach one another, is it making those connections less intimate? Less deep? Has our tech been bringing us both closer and further from one another at the same time?