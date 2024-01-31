You Can Still Shop Taylor Swift’s Bejeweled Mejuri Ring — See It Here

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Following the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship win on Sunday night, more and more of Taylor Swift's outfit deets from the big game are trickling in. We've already gone into her $44 Baublebar necklace, but that's not the only beloved jewelry brand that was in attendance: Eagle-eyed sources (okay fine, the internet) uncovered that Swift was also wearing a gleaming garnet ring courtesy of affordable fine jewelry brand Mejuri.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The reader-fave jewelry label is known for its dainty, timeless jewelry, and it seems that Taylor is a fan, as well. (A relatable queen!) In addition to sporting a fire-engine red sweater and her trademark ruby lipstick, she wore Mejuri's Heirloom Ring for an extra dose of team spirit. The 14-carat gold ring is punctuated by a sparkling garnet center stone. (You can also shop the same style with a honey quartz or blue topaz gemstone.)
As the name suggests, Mejuri's Heirloom Ring is a vintage-inspired design featuring a rounded gold dome band and ridges anchoring each side of the center stone. And it's only fitting that the flame-red garnet, (a January birthstone, even though Kelce's an October baby) and 14-carat yellow gold perfectly coordinate with the Chiefs' team colors. At $598, the stunning piece does cost a pretty penny, but Mejuri also makes plenty of affordable garnet pieces if you want to rock a similar style. (Some of our faves are linked below.) And hey, Valentine's Day is coming up, so if there was a time to start dropping hints...