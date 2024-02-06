Are You Ready For It? Swiftie-Approved Makeup Looks Inspired By Each Era

Swift’s own makeup during the 1989 era was pared back, with glowing skin and her two signatures: a black winged liner and “red lip classic.” But when we look at the album cover, pastel blue is the obvious most dominant color of the era, and it belongs in more than just your outfit. At the time, Swift was still rocking her chunky fringe (are you sensing a theme?) and had cut her long locks into a choppy, mid-length bob, which she emulated on the cover of her Taylor’s Version re-release, with her hair in waves and clipped up into a faux bob.