7 Nail-Polish Shades To Grab On Your Next Target Run

You're probably not making a Target run for the sole purpose of picking up a single bottle of nail polish. Realistically, you need to find a few different things, like a hostess gift for a friend's impromptu housewarming party, a 5x7 picture frame to replace one that broke last week, and a can of dry shampoo... which leads you to the nail-polish aisle, when all the pretty colors draw you in.
Of course, now you're met with the dilemma of actually choosing a single bottle from the plastic shelving units filled with what looks like 50,000 options. Luckily, we have a foolproof shopping guide, ahead. Scroll through to find the seven best nail-polish brands Target carries in stores nationwide — plus the exact shades we'd recommend tossing in your red basket.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.