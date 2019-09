I’ve Convinced 150 People To Buy This Jumpsuit From Target & It Seriously Looks Good On Everyone

A few months ago I was visiting Target, and the trip was pretty much going as it usually does. In other words, I was throwing one thing I definitely didn’t need in my cart for every three things that I actually did need. I was also doing the other thing I often do while shopping at Target , which is to decide to buy random items of clothing on a whim without trying them on. Usually, this is because they seem comfortable at first glance, and on this particular day it was because I touched a super soft jumpsuit in the loungewear section and it was… well, super soft. And, hey, everyone wants a lounge jumpsuit , right? Plus, I had a hunch that the jumpsuit would look just as good lounging around the house as it would out in real life. So I bought it.