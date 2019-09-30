I’ve Convinced 150 People To Buy This Jumpsuit From Target & It Seriously Looks Good On Everyone

A few months ago I was visiting Target, and the trip was pretty much going as it usually does. In other words, I was throwing one thing I definitely didn’t need in my cart for every three things that I actually did need. I was also doing the other thing I often do while shopping at Target, which is to decide to buy random items of clothing on a whim without trying them on. Usually, this is because they seem comfortable at first glance, and on this particular day it was because I touched a super soft jumpsuit in the loungewear section and it was… well, super soft. And, hey, everyone wants a lounge jumpsuit, right? Plus, I had a hunch that the jumpsuit would look just as good lounging around the house as it would out in real life. So I bought it.
I got home, tried it on, and yup — I was right. It was glorious. Immediately, I wanted to wear nothing else. I bought the dark gray version and it was not only the softest, most cozy material, but it looked good under a green cargo jacket or with some Birkenstocks, too. As a freelancer, it was my dream outfit. I could wear it to bed just as easily as I could wear it out running errands or to a quick coffee meeting. I posted about it on my Instagram stories one day and less than a week after, I began getting feedback from followers.
People would post themselves wearing the jumpsuit on Instagram and tag me, noting that it really was the most comfortable thing they’d ever worn. And then it started happening again… and again… and again. People even started posting photos of them in the jumpsuit with the hashtag #SisterhoodOfTheTravelingJumpsuit. One follower even told me she bought the jumpsuit in both colors and then bought it for her sister. Another said they purchased some for friends living abroad. The jumpsuit itself only goes to 2X or 18, but multiple people have told me it fits them even if they wear a size above 18. I am 6 foot and usually a size 16 in jumpsuits, and the XL fits me perfectly. Other people I know who have the jumpsuit are an entire foot shorter than me and love it just the same. It’s, in a word, magical.
I did a poll a couple of months after sharing the jumpsuit for the first time, and more than 150 of my followers said they had bought the jumpsuit thanks to my posts about it. But if you don’t trust our approval, then just read the reviews on the Target website. The jumpsuit has 137 reviews and an average of 4.5 stars. One user wrote, “I loooove my jumpsuit! It will be perfect for traveling to the beach and still cute car wear! Plus it has pockets, like decent-sized pockets, so how could you not love it?!”
One of the best things about the jumpsuit (though the pockets are great, too) is that it can be styled in a variety of ways depending on how you like to wear your clothes, or your body type. I prefer to cinch it higher on my waist, while others wear it baggier and tie it lower on their waist. It truly works for so many people. It’s lightweight enough to be worn through summer, but soft and cozy enough to be a perfect fall staple piece. In fact, I’m already imagining pairing it with a big chunky sweater and some Stan Smiths for cooler fall days. I’m also thinking of buying one or two back-up jumpsuits in case it ever gets discontinued. Yup. It’s just that good.
