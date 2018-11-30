Story from Dedicated Feature

10 Gifts For The Entertainer (& Their Never-Ending Guest List)

Chelsea Peng
Where would we be without the Entertainer? Sometimes known as the caretaker of the group, their house has been unofficially declared the squad’s base camp, and every hang, however casual, includes craft services. While they’ve made it their calling to provide a chill space and five kinds of crustless finger sandwiches at a moment’s notice, why not return some of their world-famous hospitality this holiday season?
With gifts that make sure their having-people-over vibe is more “swanning around in a caftan” than “sweating over a fallen soufflé,” you’ll give them what they want most of all: for their guests to have a good time. Keep clicking for 10 Target picks that’ll vastly reduce their prep- to party-time ratio.
A New Day
Women's Velvet Pleated Midi Skirt
$27.99
Fred
Gold Cap And Mouse Bottle Opener
$9.99
Air Fryer
5.3 Qt Digital Power Air Fryer Xl
$129.99
Project 62
Blue Chambray Apron
$14.99
HEYDAY
Retro Wireless Turntable
$99.99
KitchenAid
Ultra Power Plus 4.5 Qt Tilt-head Stand Mixer
$349.99
Threshold
Set Of 4 Stackable Coasters Marble White
$14.99
Royal Doulton
Tapas Bowls
$40.49
Oxo
Vacuum Wine Preserver With Two Stoppers
$15.72
Target Beauty
Read My Lips Lip Gloss Kit
$8.00
