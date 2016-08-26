I'll admit with some embarrassment that, at first, I was blindly marching to the drumbeat set by my white peers in their pursuit of the perfect tan. I didn’t think of myself as different from them. I realize what a blessing it is that I was able to maintain that ignorance, because I didn’t face the kind of racism that so many people of color do. I didn’t look at them and think, I want to be white; in some sense, I already felt that I was.



But as I grew more self-aware, I turned to embrace my cultural difference rather than remaining willfully blind to it. College happened, I moved away from home, and I woke up. There came a turning point at which darkening my skin in the sun transformed into a very personal, even prideful, choice: I love being brown. As an adult, tanning to me is about highlighting my difference, rather than falling in line with what anyone else is doing.



I like how it feels to be different than my white friends, and I love that something as relaxing as lying on the beach helps me feel more like myself when I look in the mirror afterward. I imagine it’s the same feeling someone who loves her freckled cheeks gets when she sees herself smiling back in her reflection. When my skin inevitably lightens during winter, I often feel I look sallow and even vaguely like my body is betraying me. After I come in from the sun, I feel my face looks healthier and more like my own, that even my limbs look somehow stronger and more capable. Tanning to me is not about showing off to anyone that I’m winning at summer by spending time at the beach. It’s about feeling confident in my own skin, and like I am presenting the best version of myself to the world.