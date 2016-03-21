It’s a warm Friday evening, and I’m sitting outside at a restaurant in New York City with my business partner. We’re talking about our new line of condoms.



"I think women would prefer if it is more descriptive," my business partner says. "I think we should call it comfort fit."



"I think we should just call it large," I counter.



The guy sitting next to us gets up and moves to another table. No shocker there; not everyone is comfortable hearing about, let alone talking about, sex and sexual health. Good thing he doesn’t know my business partner is also my father. We sell natural sexual wellness products, and we’re debating what to call the various sizes of our condoms.



The fact that I have these conversations with my father makes people really uncomfortable.



I get it, but I don’t get it. My dad and I were extremely close while I was growing up, and we had an authentically open relationship. By the time I was 15, he started talking to me about the parties I was going to, what I was doing at them, and what other people were doing — which meant we were having honest conversations about drugs and alcohol. Since my dad didn’t have that dynamic with his parents, he made an effort to have it with me. I felt like I could trust him and ask him questions without fear of punishment or judgment. It was great. So when I was thinking about birth control and having sex for the first time, I was able to talk to my dad about how these "sensitive" subjects factored into my relationship at the time.



Let me be clear here: I wasn’t sharing the details of my sex life with him. There are boundaries to our candidness, thankfully. That’s what I think most people don’t get. Still, I was able to talk to my dad about how the person I was dating made me feel. His primary concern was whether or not I was being respected; he didn’t awkwardly sit me down with a box of condoms and say, "Good luck!" I was lucky enough to never get the typical spiel.

