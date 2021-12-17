An impulse toward storytelling has often been described as a symptom of the millennial/Gen Z complex (hello, main character syndrome). And while tablescaping may be a less indulgent form of exhibitionism than, say, shooting an Instagram reel, it’s still founded in the desire to tell a story through any means available. It’s just that the medium requires candlesticks and fresh flowers in lieu of a camera. And you need not share your work on social media to make it count. “Personally, I feel very strongly that the best dinner parties are the ones where people forget about their phones,” says Masarin.